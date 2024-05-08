Dubai authority announces reopening date of 4 Metro stations

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the reopening date of 4 Metro stations. These stations were closed after heavy rains hit the emirate in mid-April. These stations will see normal operations restored by May 28.

RTA said that Passive, Equiti, Mashreq, and Energy Metro stations would reopen after all maintenance and safety tests were completed to ensure they are ready to operate at the highest standards and efficiency.

Also Read: 6 of family killed as car hits truck

The authority said 150 buses would continue to serve passengers commuting from Business Bay to On Passive, Mall of the Emirates, Mashreq, Equiti, Dubai Internet City, and Al Khail Metro stations.