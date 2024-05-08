Google launches Google Wallet app in India: Know how to download it

Mumbai: Google has introduced a private digital wallet for Android users in India. Google Wallet app will allow users to securely store their private information like store cards, tickets passes, IDs and more.

Google Wallet can be downloaded from Play Store and would allow users to store their loyalty cards, and gift cards among other things. Google Wallet app will enable users to make online payments without contact as it works on the NFC (Near Field Communication) feature. The digital wallet will let the users add their debit and credit cards and create virtual cards as well. Apart from this, users will be able to digitally store gift cards, gym memberships, railway tickets, online tickets, flight tickets etc. in the Google Wallet app.

Google has categorically stated that the Google Wallet will not affect its already popular UPI app, Google Pay. ‘Google Pay is not going anywhere. It will remain our primary payments app. Google Wallet is specifically tailored for non-payment use cases,’ said Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google. The wallet will be automatically linked to the Gmail account of Android users.