IMD warns of heatwave and rainfall in Kerala

IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode districts on May 8 and May 9. High temperatures, reaching 36°C and expected to rise, prompted the warning, with areas experiencing consecutive days of extreme heat.

Additionally, IMD forecasts rainfall in Kerala for the next five days, with Idukki and Malappuram on yellow alert on May 8, followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta on May 11. Isolated heavy rainfall, defined as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours, is anticipated, posing potential risks.

Furthermore, INCOIS alerts fishermen and coastal residents to the swell wave phenomenon, predicting waves of 0.5 to 1.4 meters along the Kerala coast and 1.0 to 1.7 meters along the South Tamil Nadu coast until 11.30 pm on May 8. Authorities advise staying away from dangerous areas, securing fishing vessels, and avoiding beach trips and sea-related activities.