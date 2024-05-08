Kerala SSLC results 2024 released: Know to check marks here

Kerala’s Education Minister V Sivankutty is set to unveil the SSLC results for the academic year 2023-24 today at 3 pm, marking an early release compared to the previous year by 11 days. Over 4 lakh students participated in the Kerala SSLC examinations this year, with 1,43,557 from government schools, 2,55,360 from aided schools, and 28,188 from unaided schools.

Following the official announcement, students can access their results through various online platforms including www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite, and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. The PRD Live App offers a seamless experience for result checking, utilizing a cloud-based system with an auto-scaling feature to ensure quick access without interruptions. This official mobile app of the Information Public Relations Department is available on both Google Play Store and App Store.

Additionally, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education has introduced the ‘Saphalam 2024’ mobile app for accessing SSLC, Higher Secondary, and Vocational Higher Secondary Education results. Alongside individual results, the app offers comprehensive analysis including school, education district, and revenue district level reviews, subject-wise analyses, and various reports. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store without requiring login credentials, providing students with convenient access to their results and detailed performance insights.