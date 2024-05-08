Lenovo launches Tab K11 in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo Tab K11 has been launched in India. The new Android tablet is offered in two colour options and packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Price of the Lenovo Tab K11 starts in India at Rs. 17,990 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 19,990. The tablet comes in Luna Grey and Seafoam Green colour options and is currently up for sale on Lenovo.com.

The new Lenovo Tab K11 runs on Android 13 and Lenovo is promising Android 14 and Android 15 OS upgrades, along with security patches until January 2028 for the new tablet. It features a 10.95-inch (1,200 X 1,920 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. The tablet has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

Lenovo Tab K11 features a 13-megapixel rear camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. It offers 128GB onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet carries four speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance as well.

Lenovo has packed a 7,040mAh battery on the Lenovo Tab K11 with support for 15W fast charging. The battery is touted to offer up to 10 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The new tablet is compatible with Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and comes preloaded with multiple software features including Lenovo Freestyle for seamlessly connecting the tablet to another Lenovo PC or laptop.