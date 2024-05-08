Low-intensity earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

Shilliong: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.1 magnitude struck the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was felt in the Lower Subansiri region of Arunachal Pradesh. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Earlier on May 1, a moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Mon, Nagaland.

Also Read: TV news cameraman killed in wild elephant attack in Palakkad

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.