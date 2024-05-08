Major road to be partially closed for 3 days in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility informed that a major road in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed for a couple of days starting May 10. The closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) will start from 10 pm on Friday and last until 6 am on Monday, May 13.

Three lanes towards Abu Dhabi will be closed. The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Wednesday.

Also Read: Dubai authority announces reopening date of 4 Metro stations

Earlier the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the reopening date of 4 Metro stations. These stations were closed after heavy rains hit the emirate in mid-April. These stations will see normal operations restored by May 28.