Major road to be partially closed for 3 days in UAE

May 8, 2024, 06:56 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility informed that a  major road in Abu Dhabi will be  partially closed for a couple of days starting May 10. The closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road (E10) will start from 10 pm on Friday and last until 6 am on Monday, May 13.

Three lanes towards Abu Dhabi will be closed. The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Wednesday.

