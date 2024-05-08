MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset with genAI and gaming capabilities launched: Details

Mumbai: Taiwan based semiconductor giant, MediaTek has launched its MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The AI-enabled chipset will support on-device multimodal application processing. It is built with TSMC’s advanced third-generation 4nm process technology and offers up to 10 percent of less power consumption and up to 25 percent of less cellular data consumption.

The successor to the Dimensity 9300 mobile processor is an octa-core chip featuring four Arm Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, three Arm Cortex-X4 cores with clock speed up to 2.85GHz, and one Cortex-X4 core with a maximum clock speed of 3.4GHz. It supports up to LPDDR5T 9600Mbps RAM and UFS 4.0 storage with Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ) support.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset incorporates Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, the second-generation hardware raytracing engine. The company claims that the new GPU will offer fast raytracing experience at 60 FPS. In addition, the chip also enables better performance and higher power efficiency owing to its HyperEngine and MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT).

The Dimensity 9300+ features APU (Agent Processing Unit) APU 790 AI engine that enables it to support large language models (LLMs) with one billion, seven billion, and 13 billion parameters. The capability can be further scaled up to 33 billion parameters. The company claims that the chip can run an LLM with seven billion parameters at the speed of 22 tokens per second.

The chipset offers support for on-device LoRA Fusion and NeuroPilot LoRA Fusion 2.0 that enables developers to deploy multimodal AI applications with text, images, music, and more. MediaTek claims that it can run LLMs such as Google Gemini Nano, Meta Llama 2 and Llama 3, Ernie-3.5-SE, Alibaba Cloud Qwen, and more.

Further, the SoC comes with the capabilities of Imagiq 990 ISP that is claimed to offer 18-bit RAW processing even in low-light conditions. The Imagiq 990 also supports AI videography as it features an AI Semantic Analysis Video Engine. Additionally, the Dimensity 9300+ also sports MiraVision 990 which assists in taking portrait mode shots.

On connectivity, the new MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ has a 5G R16 modem which supports AI situational awareness. It supports up to 7Gbps downlink as well as 4CC-CA sub-6GHz bands.