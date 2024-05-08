National Stock Exchange to conduct a special trading session on May 18

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on May 18. The special trading session is held to check its preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

The special live trading session will have an intra-day switchover from the Primary Site (PR) to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site. A DR site is necessary for all critical institutions like exchanges so that operations can be done seamlessly and smoothly if any extraneous event affects the functioning of the main trading centre in Mumbai.

There will be two sessions — the first from 9:15 am to 10 am from the PR, and the second from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm from the DR site.

During the special session, all securities, including those on which derivative products are available, will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. Securities already in the 2 per cent or lower price band will continue to be available in the respective bands.

‘Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in equity and equity derivatives segments,’ NSE said in a circular.

Earlier, NSE and BSE conducted similar trading sessions on March 2.

Timings are as follows:

Cash Segment: Live trading session on Saturday, May 18 2024

Session 1: Live trading from Primary Site

Normal Market open time — 09:15 hrs

Normal Market close time — 10:00 hrs

Session 2: Live trading from DR Site

Normal Market open time — 11:45 hrs

Normal Market close time — 12:40 hrs

Closing Session (12:50-13:00 hrs)