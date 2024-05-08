Phase 3 of LS elections 2024 sees 61.45% voter turnout by 8 PM

In the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, polling took place across 93 constituencies spanning 11 states and Union Territories, with 1,331 candidates contesting, as announced by the Election Commission of India. By 8 pm, voter turnout stood at 61.45%, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting his vote in Ahmedabad and urging citizens to participate actively in the electoral process, commending the Election Commission for its management of the initial phases with minimal violence.

State-wise voter turnout figures varied, with Assam recording 75.26%, Goa at 74.27%, and West Bengal at 73.93%. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a turnout of nearly 47% by 3 pm across 10 constituencies. Despite the electoral activity, the stock market experienced a downward trend, driven by losses in heavyweight financial and auto stocks. Market volatility surged to a 15-month high amid the ongoing national elections, as reflected by declines in the Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex, along with a notable increase in the Nifty Volatility Index.

