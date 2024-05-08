Rabid Dog tamed after attacking four in Kozhikode

In Mooradu, Payyoli, four individuals, including an 8-year-old girl named Ashmika, were bitten by a rabid dog. The victims, Balakrishnan, Maithili, and Sreeresh, encountered the aggressive animal, with Sreeresh managing to subdue and restrain it. Eyewitnesses noted that nearby children playing cricket were at risk of attack had the dog not been captured in time.

Ashmika, the daughter of Jyothindran and Rashina, sustained bites on her ear and head while playing in the courtyard. Initially taken to Vadakara District Hospital, she was later transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Balakrishnan and Maithili sought treatment at Vadakara Government District Hospital. Following its capture, the injured dog was sent to Kannur Veterinary Medical College, where it was diagnosed with rabies.

This incident follows a similar occurrence in February, where a rabid dog attacked seven individuals in Koodaranji town, Kozhikode. The postmortem report confirmed the presence of rabies in the animal. Among the victims were a school student and several others, including a woman and five men, who sustained injuries while going about their daily activities.