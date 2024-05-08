Saudi Arabia announces fines for violating Hajj rules

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced penalties for violations of Hajj rules and regulations for the year 2024. According to the country’s Ministry of Interior, a fine of 10,000 riyals will be imposed on citizens as well as visitors who are caught without a Hajj permit in the following places: The city of Mecca; Central area; sacred sites; Al-Haramain Train Station in Al-Rasifa; security control centres; temporary security control centres; and sorting centres.

The implementation of the penalty is scheduled to start from June 2, 2024 till June 20, 2024. The Ministry also announced that those residing in non-designated areas without permit will be deported to home country and will be prohibited from entering the Kingdom in accordance with specified periods cited in the Saudi law.

Also Read: Major road to be partially closed for 3 days in UAE

The fine imposed on violators, amounting to 10,000 riyals, will be doubled if the violation is repeated.