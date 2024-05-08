Sex education to be included in syllabus from new academic year: Report

Kerala will introduce sex education into school curriculums starting from the upcoming academic year, as confirmed by a member of the Kerala Legal Services Authorities speaking to Asianet News. The implementation of this initiative, including teacher training, has been completed, with the decision influenced by the High Court’s intervention amidst rising concerns about teenage pregnancy.

Following controversy, the Education Department has revived the plan for sex education, recognizing its importance in catering to the evolving needs of students, particularly those transitioning to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The curriculum aims to equip students with essential knowledge about hormonal balances, conception, and measures to address sexual violence, adapted according to different age groups.

Recent statistics, including approximately 20 cases of girls under 14 seeking permission for abortion in the past three years, underscore the urgency of incorporating sex education into school teachings. Teachers are being trained by the District Legal Services Authority to deliver these lessons effectively, emphasizing the significance of early education in promoting informed decision-making and safeguarding students’ well-being.