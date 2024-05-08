Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian stock market benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended flat on Wednesday, May 8. The gains in shares of select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors were offset by losses in shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

At close, BSE Sensex was down 45 points or 0.1 percent at 73,466.39. NSE Nifty ended at 22,307, up 4.50 points. BSE Smallcap rose 0.5 percent, BSE Midcap edged up by 0.8 percent. Both the indices had fallen nearly 2 percent each in the previous session. At close, India VIX was up 0.1 percent at 17.

About 1,946 shares advanced, 1,310 shares declined, and 106 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Coal India and Reliance Industries. Top losers were L&T, Dr Reddy, Grasim and Asian Paints. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 148, and those that hit a 52-week low was 28. In addition, 264 stocks traded in lower circuit, while 243 hit the upper circuit.