The victim endured brutal assault by his seniors

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a minor student was brutally assaulted by his seniors in the Kakadeo area of the city. The victim, also a NEET aspirant, was attacked by a group of seniors after allegedly failing to return Rs 20,000 he had borrowed from two of them to play online games. The assault, which occurred on April 20, was recorded by the perpetrators and shared on social media.

The video footage showed the victim being mercilessly beaten, his hair burned, and eventually stripped naked. A brick was tied to his genitals as he pleaded with his attackers. Despite his pleas, the assault continued. The perpetrators eventually released the victim but not before threatening to post the footage online if he didn’t pay them within two days. When the victim failed to comply, the video was indeed shared on social media.

Six individuals—Tanay Chaurasiya, Abhishek Verma, Yogesh Vishwakarma, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Har Govind Tiwari, and Shiva Tripathi—have been arrested by the police. According to police reports, the accused have confessed to the crime. Efforts are underway to apprehend others involved in the incident. The victim maintains that he had promised to repay the money after securing a job, contradicting the accused’s claim.