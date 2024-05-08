Transport Minister Warns Tipper Lorry Drivers on Over-Speeding

Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has issued a stern warning to tipper lorry drivers regarding over-speeding, announcing imminent extensive inspections on these vehicles across the state. He emphasized the need for stringent measures against those manipulating speed governors in tipper lorries, with plans to impound violators in the forthcoming operation.

Kumar highlighted the issue of certain companies tampering with speed governors in tipper lorries, even after their installation, leading to unlawful adjustments. He emphasized that owners of such lorries would be held accountable for these actions, indicating a crackdown on such practices during the upcoming inspections.

Furthermore, the minister reiterated the importance of speed governors in maintaining safe driving speeds for tipper lorries, set at 60 km/h. Any breach of this regulation would result in vehicle seizure, with strict penalties and criminal charges against companies found producing counterfeit software.