TV news cameraman killed in wild elephant attack in Palakkad

Mathrubhumi News suffered a tragic loss as its cameraman A V Mukesh succumbed to injuries following a wild elephant attack in Palakkad on Wednesday. Mukesh, who was on assignment in Kottekkad, was reporting on a herd of wild elephants crossing a river when the incident occurred. A native of Parappanangadi in Malappuram district, Mukesh, survived by his wife Tisha, was rushed to Palakkad District Hospital but unfortunately, efforts to save his life proved futile.

Having worked in the Delhi bureau for an extensive period, Mukesh had transitioned to the Palakkad Bureau just a year prior to the incident. During his tenure, he had contributed significantly to Mathrubhumi.com under the pseudonym ‘Athijeevanam’, with over 100 articles published. The loss of Mukesh has deeply saddened his colleagues and the journalism community, highlighting the risks journalists often face while covering stories in challenging environments.