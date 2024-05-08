Unseasonal rainfall causes devastation in Telangana, death toll reaches 13: Police

Unpredictable rainfall on Tuesday night led to a tragic incident in Telangana, resulting in the loss of 13 lives across various locations. In Bachupally, seven individuals, including a woman and a child, lost their lives when a wall collapsed at an under-construction apartment complex. The victims, migrant workers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh, were residing in makeshift sheds on the construction site.

According to police officials, heavy rainfall caused the building’s wall to collapse onto the workers’ rooms, leading to the fatalities. Immediate rescue operations were launched by police and disaster response teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The debris was cleared the next day, and the bodies were transported to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case of negligence leading to an accident has been registered, with ongoing investigations.

Expressing shock over the incident, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed authorities to take prompt action against the construction company responsible for the building, if found liable. He assured affected families of government support. Additionally, other rainfall-related incidents, including individuals found in drains and wall collapses, claimed more lives across the state. Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad caused power outages and traffic disruptions, with several areas experiencing uprooted trees and consequent road blockages, affecting normal life until late into the night.