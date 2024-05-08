Verdict in Vishnupriya murder case expected on May 10

Verdict in the Vishnupriya murder case is set to be delivered by the Thalassery Additional District Sessions court on May 10. The trial, which commenced on September 21, 2023, saw the presentation of 73 witnesses.

The tragic incident occurred on October 22, 2022, when the accused, Shyamjith, allegedly entered Vishnupriya’s house and fatally stabbed her after she rejected his romantic advances. Vishnupriya was alone at home at the time, as her relatives had left for a family event. Her mother discovered her body, covered in blood, upon returning.

During the investigation, the police recovered incriminating evidence, including two knives, a hammer, and a blood-stained dress from the accused. Shyamjith reportedly confessed to the crime, and authorities seized his mobile phone and bike for further examination. Despite his attempts to secure bail, the Thalassery District Sessions Court denied his plea, and he expressed resignation to a potential 14-year sentence, remarking on his age and eventual release.