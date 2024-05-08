World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024: These factors can increase the risk

World Ovarian Cancer Day is observed on May 8th each year. The day is observed toraise awareness about ovarian cancer, its symptoms, risk factors, and the importance of early detection and treatment.
Several factors can increase the risk of ovarian cancer:
1. Age
As women age, the risk of developing ovarian cancer increases. This is because ovarian cells may undergo more genetic mutations over time, increasing the likelihood of cancerous growth.
2. Family history
Inherited mutations in genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 can interfere with the body’s ability to repair damaged DNA, leading to the unchecked growth of ovarian cells.
3. Personal history of cancer
Previous diagnoses of breast, colorectal, or uterine cancer may increase the risk of ovarian cancer.
4. Endometriosis
Endometriosis, a condition where the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus, may increase ovarian cancer risk.
5. Obesity
Obesity is linked to hormonal imbalances and chronic inflammation, which can promote the growth of cancerous cells, including ovarian cancer.
6. Reproductive history
Factors such as never having been pregnant, early onset of menstruation, and late menopause may increase ovarian cancer risk. Pregnancy and breastfeeding may slightly reduce the risk.
7. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)
Long-term use of oestrogen-only hormone replacement therapy after menopause may increase the risk of ovarian cancer.
8. Smoking
Smoking has been associated with a slightly increased risk of certain types of ovarian cancer.
9. Environmental factors
Exposure to certain environmental toxins or pollutants may increase the risk of ovarian cancer.
