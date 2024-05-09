2024 Porsche Panamera launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The 2024 Porsche Panamera has launched in India. Its prices start at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom) and deliveries for the third-generation Panamera will commence immediately.

The updated Panamera is powered by a 2.9-litre, twin-turbo, V6 petrol motor that now produces 348bhp and 500Nm. This motor is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It also gets dual-chamber two-valve air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower

There’s also a new air intake vent just above the number plate and the Matrix LED headlamps are now standard. The gear selector has been moved right next to the steering wheel and driving modes can be selected from the steering wheel. The window line has been designed and there is a new control panel and vents for the AC.