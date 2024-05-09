8 killed, 12 injured in explosion at fireworks factory

Chennai: In a tragic incident, 8 people lost their lives and 12 injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. The explosion occurred at a fireworks manufacturing unit located near Sivakasi. As per reports, friction during handling of chemicals is suspected to have triggered the explosion at Sri Sudharshan Fireworks in Virudhunagar district. Sivakasi is known as the India’s fireworks manufacturing hub.

‘It’s a licensed unit. They manufacture fancy fireworks. We suspect friction during mixing of chemicals led to the explosion. We are investigating,’ district SP K Feroze Khan Abdullah told NDTV.

Over the last few years the firecracker capital of India has been seeing a series of fatal explosions. In October last year alone, 27 people were killed in less than a fortnight. This month, 3 were killed in an explosion at a stone quarry.

Law enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation to determine the cause behind the explosion.

President Draupadi Murmu offered condolences to the families of the workers who died in the blast. ‘Saddened to learn about the loss of many lives due to an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,’ she said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also offered condolences and said in a post on X, ‘I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news of the death of 8 workers in an explosion in a private firecracker factory in Geezathiruthangal village near Sivakasi. I have immediately contacted the District Collector of Virudhunagar and instructed them to carry out the rescue operations as soon as possible and have also directed to ensure that the injured get proper treatment. I convey my deepest condolences and condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased workers. Relief assistance to the victims will be provided with the approval of the Election Commission,’ he said in the post.

Earlier this year, 10 people died following an explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar in February. Similarly, 11 people were killed in two separate fire accidents at fireworks units in Rangapalayam and Kichanayakanpatti village in Virudhuanagar in October 2023.