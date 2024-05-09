Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know city-wise best timings to buy gold and silver

Mumbai: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti is an Indian festival. It is celebrated on the third lunar day (tithi) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaisakha. This year the festival is being celebrated on Friday, May 10, according to the Drik Panchang.

The term ‘Akshaya’ means ‘never diminishing’, and it is believed that buying gold during this festival guarantees endless wealth. According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya is dedicated to worship of Goddess Lakshmi. Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi with full devotion on this day brings happiness and prosperity in home and life.

The Tritiya Tithi will start on May 10, 2024, at 04:17 AM and end on May 11, 2024, at 02:50 AM. Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat will be from 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM.

It is also believed that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious as it brings good luck and wealth. The best time to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya is from May 10, 2024, at 05:33 AM to May 11, 2024, at 02:50 AM.

Check city-wise best time to buy gold on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya:

City Time

Pune 06:03 AM to 12:31 PM

New Delhi 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM

Chennai 05:45 AM to 12:06 PM

Jaipur 05:42 AM to 12:23 PM

Hyderabad 05:46 AM to 12:13 PM

Gurgaon 05:34 AM to 12:18 PM

Chandigarh 05:31 AM to 12:20 PM

Kolkata 04:59 AM to 11:33 AM

Mumbai 06:06 AM to 12:35 PM

Bengaluru 05:56 AM to 12:16 PM

Ahmedabad 06:01 AM to 12:36 PM

Noida 05:33 AM to 12:17 PM