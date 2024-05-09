Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know why people buy gold on this auspicious day

Mumbai: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti is an Indian festival. It is celebrated on the third lunar day (tithi) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaisakha. This year the festival is being celebrated on Friday, May 10, according to the Drik Panchang.

The term ‘Akshaya’ means ‘never diminishing’, and it is believed that buying gold during this festival guarantees endless wealth. According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya is dedicated to worship of Goddess Lakshmi. Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi with full devotion on this day brings happiness and prosperity in home and life.

The Tritiya Tithi will start on May 10, 2024, at 04:17 AM and end on May 11, 2024, at 02:50 AM. Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat will be from 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM.

Performing auspicious activities on this day is associated with lifelong prosperity. On this day, people start new business ventures, jobs, and housewarming. Buying gold and other auspicious items is considered particularly beneficial on Akshaya Tritiya. The purchase of these precious metals is believed to bring success, good fortune and prosperity in life.

Gold is a symbol of eternal wealth, purity, and auspiciousness. Thus, as per popular belief, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya will bring prosperity to the household.

On this day, people offer prayers to the deities, decorate temples, and hold special pujas. Devotees worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Laxmi, the Goddess of abundance and prosperity.