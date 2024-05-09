Akshaya Tritiya 2024: List of things to purchase on this auspicious day

Mumbai: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti is an Indian festival. It is celebrated on the third lunar day (tithi) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaisakha. This year the festival is being celebrated on Friday, May 10, according to the Drik Panchang.

The term ‘Akshaya’ means ‘never diminishing’, and it is believed that buying gold during this festival guarantees endless wealth. According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya is dedicated to worship of Goddess Lakshmi. Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi with full devotion on this day brings happiness and prosperity in home and life.

The Tritiya Tithi will start on May 10, 2024, at 04:17 AM and end on May 11, 2024, at 02:50 AM. Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat will be from 05:33 AM to 12:18 PM.

Buying gold and other auspicious items is considered particularly beneficial on Akshaya Tritiya. Here are 8 auspicious things to consider:

1. Silver: Buying silver jewellery, utensils, or even coins is seen as an invitation to wealth and abundance. Silver’s association with the moon adds a touch of serenity and calmness to your purchases.

2. Property: Akshaya Tritiya is considered an ideal day to invest in real estate. Buying a new house or land on this day is believed to bring long-term prosperity and blessings from Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth.

3. Vehicles: Akshaya Tritiya is a great day to bring home a new vehicle, be it a car, scooter, or even a bicycle. It is seen as an auspicious way to ensure smooth journeys and success in your endeavours.

4. Clothes: Wearing new clothes during puja (prayer ceremony) is seen as a way to attract good luck and prosperity.

5. Puja Items: Purchasing new idols of deities, puja thalis (plates), incense sticks, or sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita or Ramayana is seen as a way to strengthen your spiritual connection and invite blessings.

6. Utensils: New utensils made of stainless steel, copper, or even brass are considered auspicious purchases on Akshaya Tritiya. This signifies not just practicality, but also a belief that these utensils will bring abundance to your kitchen.

7. Books: Buying new books, especially those related to knowledge and self-improvement, is seen as a way to invest in your personal growth and gain the blessings of Saraswati, the Goddess of learning.

8. Earthenware: Earthen pots, particularly those used for storing grains and pulses, are believed to symbolise wealth and prosperity.