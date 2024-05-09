Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged lower in Kerala for second day in a row. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 52,920, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold prices declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets in the country, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7329.3 per gram down by Rs.525. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6713.6 per gram down by Rs.481. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last month it has been -0.86%. The cost of silver is Rs.0.0 per kg down by Rs.85100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.71269 per 10 gram up by 0.014%. Silverfutures were trading at Rs.83185 per kg up by 0.23%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $2,307.96 per ounce. U.S. gold futures lost 0.3% to $2,315.00. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $27.29 per ounce. Platinum was up 0.4% to $975.75 and palladium gained 0.3% to $954.23.