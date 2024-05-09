Crisis at Air India express: 74 flights cancelled as cabin crews take mass sick leave, facing layoffs

Air India Express encountered a significant disruption on Thursday, May 9, as it was forced to cancel 74 flights due to a shortage of cabin crew. The situation unfolded following nearly 300 employees calling in sick, resulting in their termination. The cancellations impacted both domestic and international routes, affecting passengers traveling from Chennai to Kolkata, Chennai to Singapore, Trichy to Singapore, and Jaipur to Mumbai, among others.

Reports indicate that the unrest among cabin crew stemmed from dissatisfaction with new employment terms, including alleged unequal treatment and changes to compensation packages. Some crew members claimed demotions despite clearing interviews for senior positions. The situation escalated amidst the airline’s merger with AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India. CEO Aloke Singh acknowledged the crisis, announcing a reduction in flight operations to address crew shortages and restore schedules.

Singh criticized the mass sick leave, particularly emphasizing its disproportionate impact on operations, especially as it was initiated by senior employees. He emphasized that the actions of a minority group did not reflect the dedication of the majority of cabin crew. However, tensions escalated further as Air India Express terminated at least 30 cabin crew members who called in sick, accusing them of premeditated efforts to disrupt operations and violating company rules, resulting in reputational damage.