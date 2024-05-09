Gulf country announces e-visa entry permit for citizens of 3 countries

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has added 3 countries to its electronic visa (e-visa) scheme. Citizens of these 3 countries will get electronic visa to enter Saudi Arabia. The new countries are Barbados, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and Grenada.

Nationals of these countries can apply for a visitor visa electronically or upon arrival at one of the Kingdom’s ports. This expansion increases the total number of eligible countries to 66.

In addition to citizens from the newly included countries, the tourist visa has been extended to residents of the US, the UK, and the EU, as well as visit visa holders from the US, UK, and the Schengen area. Furthermore, residents of GCC countries are eligible for the visa, facilitating various travel purposes such as tourism, Umrah pilgrimage, visiting family and friends, and participating in a range of events, exhibitions, and conferences.

Saudi Arabia has also introduced transit visas for travellers on Saudia and flynas airlines, allowing a 96-hour stay in the Kingdom before continuing their journey.