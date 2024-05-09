Hajj 2024: Saudi Arabia issues new advisory

Riyadh: The Hajj Ministry in Saudi Arabia has issued an advisory for pilgrims. The ministry urged all pilgrims to carry their identification cards with them. The authority said in a tweet that carrying the pilgrim identification card helps authorities single out unregistered pilgrims.

The tweet also informed people of the different details that a single ID card can provide, which are:

Information on the leader of the pilgrim’s group

– The service providing company affiliated with it

– Residence located in the Holy Sites

– Personal information of the Haj pilgrim

Also Read: 8 killed, 12 injured in explosion at fireworks factory

The authority added that this ‘card is mandatory and must be carried throughout the Haj period’, from the pilgrim’s arrival till departure.

Earlier the Ministry of Interior had announced penalties for violations of Hajj rules and regulations for the year 2024. A fine of 10,000 riyals will be imposed on citizens as well as visitors who are caught without a Hajj permit in the following places: The city of Mecca; Central area; sacred sites; Al-Haramain Train Station in Al-Rasifa; security control centres; temporary security control centres; and sorting centres.

The implementation of the penalty is scheduled to start from June 2, 2024 till June 20, 2024. The Ministry also announced that those residing in non-designated areas without permit will be deported to home country and will be prohibited from entering the Kingdom in accordance with specified periods cited in the Saudi law. he fine imposed on violators, amounting to 10,000 riyals, will be doubled if the violation is repeated.