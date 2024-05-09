Haryana brothers arrested for Melbourne Mtech student murder

Two Indian-origin brothers, Abhijeet and Robin Gartan, have been arrested in connection with the tragic murder of Navjeet Sandhu, a 22-year-old MTech student from India, in Australia. The incident occurred in Melbourne, where Sandhu was fatally stabbed with a knife while attempting to intervene in a dispute among fellow Indian students over rent. Sandhu’s uncle, Yashvir, revealed that the victim, along with his 30-year-old companion, was trying to mediate the conflict when he was attacked.

According to Yashvir, Navjeet Sandhu, a promising student from Karnal, Haryana, had moved to Australia on a study visa about a year and a half prior to the incident. His father had sacrificed a portion of their land to finance his education. Sandhu’s untimely demise occurred as he tried to prevent a physical altercation between his peers. The altercation arose during a visit to assist his friend in retrieving personal belongings, illustrating the unfortunate turn of events that led to his tragic death.

Navjeet Sandhu’s family mourns the loss of a promising young man who had plans to reunite with them during upcoming vacations. His uncle expressed the family’s devastation over the senseless act of violence that claimed Navjeet’s life. The incident not only underscores the tragic consequences of disputes but also highlights the challenges faced by international students pursuing education abroad.