IMD forecasts heavy rain in three state districts amid high temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in three districts of the state today: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Thrissur. Additionally, the IMD forecasts moderate rain with thunder and lightning in isolated areas of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts, along with strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph.

According to the IMD, rainfall is expected across all parts of the state until May 12. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has also warned of the possibility of high waves, ranging from 0.5 to 1.6 meters, and a sea storm along the Kerala coast until 11:30 PM tonight. The wave speed is anticipated to vary between 15 cm and 50 cm per second due to the black sea phenomenon.

In light of these forecasts, fishermen and coastal residents are urged to exercise caution. Authorities advise staying away from hazardous areas and securely anchoring fishing vessels in harbors. Maintaining a safe distance between boats can mitigate the risk of collisions, and ensuring the safety of fishing equipment is paramount during adverse weather conditions.