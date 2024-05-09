IMD forecasts isolated rainfall in Kerala next 3 hours; yellow alert in 2 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning indicating the likelihood of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, prompting a yellow alert in two districts, Malappuram and Wayanad, on Thursday, May 9. The alert also extends to other areas, emphasizing the potential for rain across more regions. The IMD advises the public to exercise caution due to the possibility of thunderstorms.

In an update issued at 1 pm today, the weather forecast predicts moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts of Kerala over the next three hours. Additionally, the weather department warns of the potential for strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km per hour in these areas.

Furthermore, a high wave warning has been issued for the Kerala coast, along with vigilance alerts for the coasts of Lakshadweep and North Tamil Nadu, indicating the possibility of waves reaching heights of up to 1.6 meters until 11:30 PM tonight. Coastal residents are advised to remain vigilant during this period. Simultaneously, the IMD highlights the likelihood of a heat wave in Alappuzha district, with temperatures expected to rise by 3 to 5 degrees above normal. Thrissur and Palakkad districts are forecasted to experience maximum temperatures of 39°C on May 9 and 10, while Alappuzha is expected to reach 38°C. Other districts like Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur are anticipated to reach 37°C, with Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts recording maximum temperatures of 37°C as well.