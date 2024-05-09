India surpasses this country to become world’s 3rd largest solar power generator

New Delhi: India surpassed Japan to become the world’s third-largest solar power generator in 2023. The ‘Global Electricity Review ‘ by global energy think tank Ember revealed this.

As per data, India ranked ninth in solar energy deployment in 2015. Solar produced a record 5.5 per cent of global electricity in 2023. India generated 5.8 per cent of its electricity from solar last year.

‘Increasing clean electricity is not just for reducing carbon emissions in the power sector. It is also needed to meet the rising electricity demand in an increasingly-electrified economy and to decouple economic growth from emissions, which is crucial for tackling climate change,’ said Ember’s Asia Programme director Aditya Lolla.

Solar maintained its status as the world’s fastest-growing electricity source for the 19th consecutive year, adding more than twice as much new electricity worldwide as coal in 2023.

India saw the world’s fourth-largest increase in solar generation in 2023 (+18 terawatt hour or TWh), behind China (+156 TWh), the United States (+33 TWh) and Brazil (+22 TWh). Together, the top four solar growth countries accounted for 75 per cent of growth in 2023. Ember said the global solar generation in 2023 was more than six times larger than in 2015. Solar’s contribution to electricity generation in India increased from 0.5 per cent in 2015 to 5.8 per cent in 2023.

According to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) ‘Net Zero Emissions’ scenario, solar would increase to 22 per cent of global electricity generation by 2030. As part of its national plan to fight climate change, India has committed to achieving 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. India is one of the few countries planning to triple renewable capacity by 2030.