IndiGo launches direct flight to Bengaluru from this city: Details

Bengaluru: Leading private air carrier IndiGo Airlines announced new domestic flight service. The airline will operate direct flights connecting Deoghar in Jharkhand with Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru. The service will start from June 1.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to touch down at 12:40 pm. The flight will charge Rs 6,500 for the Deoghar to Bengaluru journey. This service mark the Deoghar airport’s second connection with a major city after Delhi. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus with 186 seats for the service. The flight will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Currently, the airport facilitates daily direct flights to Delhi and Kolkata, with plans to introduce services to Mumbai soon. Additional airlines are expected to kick off operations post-July. This expansion is anticipated to boost the local economy and offer convenience to pilgrims visiting the 12th Jyotirlinga and Parasnath.