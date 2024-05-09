iVOOMi JeetX ZE electric scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Electric vehicle maker iVOOMi has launched the JeetX ZE e-scooter in India. The new electric scooter is priced at Rs 79,999 onwards. The scooter is available in three variants, 2.1kWh, 2.5kWh and 3kWh battery packs. The company also claims a range of 170km on a full charge, while also being 20% lighter compared to its predecessor.

The iVOOMi JeetX ZE is available in eight colour choices, including Nardo Grey, Imperial Red, Urban Green, Pearl Rose, Premium Gold, Cerulean Blue, Morning Silver, and Shadow Brown. The JeetX ZE gets turn-by-turn navigation, geo-fencing, Bluetooth connectivity to show call and message notifications, and distance-to-empty on a real-time basis. The company has not revealed details about the charging time for specific battery packs though.

The electric scooter gets a telescopic fork, disc brake at the front, drum at the rear, all-LED lighting, 12-inch wheels at both ends, a 770mm seat height, and a flat floorboard.

‘JeetX ZE is a testimony of high-quality engineering and innovation in the EV space. Its advanced features, performance, and style will redefine the way people perceive EV two-wheelers. We are confident that it will play an important role towards expediting India’s transition to e-mobility,’ Speaking about the launch, Ashwin Bhandari, Co-Founder and CEO of iVOOMi said.