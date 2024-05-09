Kerala DHSE Plus Two results: State attains 78.69% pass rate; Check Results Here

Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the results of the higher secondary exam and vocational higher secondary examination today, revealing a pass percentage of 78.69% for the state this year. This figure marks a decline from last year’s pass percentage of 82.95%. A total of 3,73,755 individuals sat for the higher secondary examination, with 2,94,888 successfully qualifying for higher studies.

The slight decrease in pass percentage, by 4.26% compared to the previous year, was noted by Minister V Sivankutty, who emphasized the significance of higher secondary education as a pivotal point in students’ lives. He reiterated the goal of providing students with a quality education to prepare them for higher studies. Minister Sivankutty expressed satisfaction with the academic year 2023-24, citing it as conducive to learning.

After the official announcement, the Higher Secondary Results will be published on www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala and PRD Live App.The Vocational Higher Secondary results will be published on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.vhse.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala. gov. in, www.results.kerala.nic.in, and PRD Live mobile app.The evaluation process began on April 3, with approximately 25,000 teachers participating in 77 evaluation camps across the state. Additionally, around 27,798 students took the Vocational Higher Secondary examinations this year.