Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan bows down at Ayodhya Temple

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made headlines on Wednesday with his visit to Ayodhya’s grand Ram Temple, where he paid his respects to Ram Lalla. His presence at the sacred site garnered significant attention on social media platforms. This visit closely followed President Droupadi Murmu’s recent trip to Ayodhya, which countered earlier claims by Rahul Gandhi regarding Murmu’s absence from the Ram Temple’s pran-pratishtha due to her tribal background.

Visits to the Ram Mandir are not confined to any particular religious group, highlighting communal harmony. Various individuals from diverse faiths, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, have visited the temple, further exemplifying this unity.

The significance of Ayodhya transcends national borders, as demonstrated by the recent visit of over 250 Hindus from Pakistan, primarily from Sindh. Their pilgrimage underscores the universal reverence for Ram Lalla. Since its pran-pratishtha ceremony on January 22, the Ram Mandir has attracted over 2 crore devotees and delegates from over 100 countries, including representatives from Mauritius and Sri Lanka, reflecting its global appeal. Khan’s visit, alongside the diverse range of pilgrims, underscores the widespread reverence for the Ram Temple and emphasizes its role as a unifying force, transcending religious and national boundaries.