Kerala Higher Secondary Results 2024 to be announced today; Check your marks

Today, the Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the results of both the higher secondary exam and the vocational higher secondary examination. The evaluation process for the higher secondary exams commenced on April 3, with approximately 25,000 teachers participating in 77 camps throughout the state. This year, around 27,798 students appeared for the Vocational Higher Secondary examinations.

Upon the official declaration, the Higher Secondary Results will be accessible on various websites including www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala, and the PRD Live App. Similarly, the Vocational Higher Secondary results will be available on platforms such as www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.vhse.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kerala.nic.in, and the PRD Live mobile app.

In another development, the SSLC results for 2023-24 were declared today at 3 pm by the Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. Surpassing the previous year, the SSLC results were announced 11 days earlier. Over 4 lakh students participated in the Kerala SSLC exams this year, with 1,43,557 from government schools, 2,55,360 from aided schools, and 28,188 from unaided schools. Notably, the pass percentage stands at 99.69%, with approximately 71,831 students achieving A+ grades in all subjects. District-wise, Kottayam boasts the highest pass percentage at 99.92%, while Thiruvananthapuram has the lowest at 99.08%. Additionally, the minister announced forthcoming changes to the exam pattern starting next year.