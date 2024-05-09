Kerala JD(S) set to establish new party post lok sabha election result

The Kerala branch of the Janata Dal (S) is contemplating the establishment of a fresh political entity in light of the outcomes of the Lok Sabha elections. Reports suggest that Jose Thettayil is poised to assume the presidency of this prospective party. However, to avoid potential disqualification concerns, Minister K Krishnankutty and Mathew T Thomas will refrain from assuming leadership roles in the new party.

The decision to explore the formation of a new political outfit by the Kerala segment of the Janata Dal (S) has gained momentum following a recent state leadership meeting. It was collectively acknowledged that Kerala’s political milieu necessitates the emergence of a distinct party. Following the green light granted at the meeting, discussions are ongoing regarding potential party names like Kerala Janata Dal and Socialist Janata Kerala. Concerns have emerged over the potential disqualification of K Krishnankutty or JD(S) State President Mathew T Thomas from assuming leadership positions, leading to deliberations about appointing Jose Thettayil as the new party’s president.

The party intends to assess the national political landscape post the Lok Sabha election results. If the Janata Dal (S) in Karnataka merges with the BJP, there exists a possibility of the Kerala faction continuing within the JD(S) fold. In such a scenario, Kerala leaders believe that the party’s symbol and flag would remain unchanged. Consequently, a final verdict on the formation of a new party will be deferred until after the election results are disclosed. Thomas has refuted speculations about the Kerala unit merging with any constituent of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front. The JD(S) currently boasts two legislators, including Thomas and K. Krishnankutty, who occupies a ministerial position.