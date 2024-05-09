Know different types of cheating in a relationship

There are different types of cheating in a romantic relationship. Here are some common types of cheating in a relationship .

Physical infidelity: This involves engaging in physical intimacy or sexual activity with someone outside of the committed relationship. It may include kissing, sexual intercourse, or other physical interactions.

Emotional infidelity: This happens when one partner forms a deep emotional connection or attachment to someone else. It may involve sharing intimate thoughts, feelings, and secrets.

Online infidelity: This has become more prevalent these days. This type of cheating can involve engaging in romantic or sexual conversations, exchanging explicit messages or images, or forming emotional connections with someone online.

Lying: Lying or concealing the truth about one’s activities, whereabouts, or interactions with others is cheating. This erodes trust in the relationship.

Flirting and inappropriate behavior: Flirting with others and having romantic or sexual undertones can be considered a form of cheating. This may include excessive compliments, touching, or suggestive comments.

Micro-cheating: Micro-cheating refers to a series of small, seemingly insignificant actions that, when you see them collectively, suggest emotional or romantic involvement with someone other than the current partner. These actions can include secretive texting, liking and commenting on someone else’s social media posts, or keeping secrets.

Neglect and emotional abandonment: Neglecting a partner’s emotional needs or withdrawing from the relationship emotionally can also be viewed as a form of cheating. Emotional abandonment can be as damaging as physical or emotional infidelity.

Financial infidelity: Financial cheating occurs when one partner hides financial information, makes significant financial decisions without consulting the other, or engages in secretive spending or investments that impact the relationship.