Maruti Brezza CNG gets new safety features in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand, Maruti Suzuki has added new safety features on its Brezza in CNG. The company has included some robust safety features such as Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Multiple airbags as standard across trims.

Despite adding more safety features to the CNG model, the company did not make any changes in the prices. It continues to be offered in three variants – LXI, VXI, and ZXI, flaunt the starting price of Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has introduced the Brezza in both petrol and CNG options. Both models use the same 1.5-litre engine, which generates a maximum power of 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. When switched to the CNG, it churns out a decent output of 87bhp and 121Nm. The unit is mated with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the six-speed torque converter automatic has been given the petrol versions.

The CNG version shares the same style statement as the petrol one. It gets the updated headlight setup, sleek Day daytime running Lights (DRLS) and heavy cladding on the size. The SUV has a touchscreen infotainment system, which supports all the wireless car connect technology including Android, Apple and Auto CarPlay. It also gets multiple-functional steering, automatic AC, power window, and armrest among others.