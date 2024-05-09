More than half of disease due to unhealthy diets

The Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) unveiled 17 dietary guidelines aimed at curbing nutrient deficiencies and combating the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India. These guidelines come in response to the revelation that over 56 percent of India’s disease burden stems from unhealthy dietary habits.

According to the Hyderabad-based institute, adopting healthy diets and engaging in physical activity can significantly reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes, potentially averting a substantial number of premature deaths. The guidelines stress the importance of balanced nutrition to prevent nutritional deficiencies and ensure optimal growth and development, particularly in the face of increasing consumption of processed foods high in sugars and fats.

The guidelines advocate for a diverse and balanced diet, with an emphasis on consuming vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains. They recommend limiting intake of cereals to 45% of total energy and promoting the consumption of pulses, meat, poultry, and fish to meet recommended energy levels. Additionally, the guidelines underscore the importance of moderating salt intake, minimizing consumption of ultra-processed foods, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to prevent obesity and other health complications.