Online booking for electric double-decker bus in TVM; Learn how to book

Tourists in Thiruvananthapuram now have the option to book seats on an electric open double-decker bus through online reservations. The bus service operates daily from 3 pm to 10 pm, offering travelers the chance to experience the city from an elevated perspective. To secure a seat on the upper deck of the double-decker, passengers must purchase a ticket priced at Rs 200.

To make a booking, travelers can visit www.onlineksrtcswift.com or use the KSRTC Neo OPRS mobile app. Upon accessing the website or app, users can navigate to the search option, input their starting point, select the desired city ride, and choose the travel date. Following seat selection, passengers are prompted to provide their personal details and can reserve up to six seats in a single booking. Once all necessary information is entered, users can proceed to the payment section to confirm their reservation and secure their seats.

For additional assistance or inquiries regarding the KSRTC bus services, travelers can contact the KSRTC Control Room via mobile at 9447071021 or through the landline at 0471-2463799. Alternatively, communication is also available via WhatsApp at the number 9497722205.