Rolls-Royce unveils Cullinan Series II Facelift: Details

Mumbai: The UK-based car maker Rolls-Royce has finally updated its Cullinan SUV series. The new series is named Cullinan Series II.

As per the photos shared by the company, the all-new Cullinan now comes with latest L-shaped LED DRLs, featuring the bold illuminated pantheon grille at the front. The company has also given reshaped air intakes, allowing its robust 6.75-litr, twin-turbo V12 engine to stay cool while on run. Talking about the rear, a ‘feature line’ has been added.

The SUV is powered 6.75-litre, twin-turbo V12 engine. This engine produces a maximum power of almost 600 bhp and 900 Nm of torque.

It also received the floating ‘RR’ logo at the centre, and mirror-finish stainless steel exhaust exits with a brushed stainless-steel rear skid plate. Inside the cabin, the newly revealed Cullinan Series II comes with a pillar-to-pillar glass-panel fascia, flaunting an illuminated dash panel that displays Cullinan on the front passenger side. Apart from this, Series II gets a dual-screen setup. One is purely used by the driver, while the other one is dedicated to entertainment purposes, which is supported by all the wireless car connect technology and is equipped with the Rolls Spirit operating system. It is the same features that have been included in the newly launched fully electric Spectre.