Sam Pitroda steps down from Indian cverseas congress post

Sam Pitroda, facing backlash over recent racially insensitive comments, announced his resignation as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress on Wednesday (May 8). The decision was confirmed by party general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who stated that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had accepted Pitroda’s resignation.

Pitroda’s departure from the role follows widespread condemnation after he made controversial remarks about the physical appearances of Indians from different regions during an interview. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly criticized Pitroda for his statement.

With a longstanding association with the Congress party, Pitroda served as an advisor to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and played a significant role in the UPA government, leading initiatives such as the National Knowledge Commission. However, his recent comments drew significant backlash, prompting swift action from the Congress party. Jairam Ramesh swiftly denounced Pitroda’s remarks, deeming them unacceptable and unfortunate. He reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to unity and inclusivity while distancing the party from Pitroda’s statements.