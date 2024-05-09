SC to rule on Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail on May 10

The Supreme Court hinted at a potential ruling on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail petition during the hearing on Wednesday (May 8). Justice Sanjiv Khanna indicated the court’s ongoing deliberation on the matter, with a decision possibly forthcoming on May 10. Previously, Kejriwal’s bail plea was heard on Tuesday, with the court reserving its judgment.

During the proceedings, the apex court expressed concerns about the implications of granting interim bail to CM Kejriwal, especially amidst the ongoing election. The bench emphasized its apprehension regarding Kejriwal potentially resuming his official duties and potentially interfering in governmental affairs if released temporarily.

Kejriwal’s counsel, Abhishek Singhvi, assured the court that the Chief Minister wouldn’t undertake any official actions if granted interim bail. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Kejriwal’s plea, arguing against leniency due to the election. The ED stressed the need for impartiality in considering bail requests and questioned the prioritization of bail for politicians over other individuals with urgent circumstances.

In response, the bench emphasized the importance of assessing each case based on its merits, irrespective of the individual’s political status. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, highlighted the numerous pending cases involving Members of Parliament across the nation and raised concerns about giving preferential treatment to politicians in bail matters.