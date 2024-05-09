Simple ways to heal emotional dysfunction in relationships

Emotional dysregulation or emotional dysfunction refers to difficulty in regulating emotions. It can manifest in several ways, such as feeling overwhelmed by seemingly minor things, struggling to control impulsive behaviors, or having unpredictable outbursts. This can affect relationships

‘Emotional dysfunction doesn’t mean the end of the relationship (it can, but not always). There is a way to heal and move forward and repair the relationship – but that’s only possible if both people truly want it and are willing to grow individually in order to make healthy changes in the relationship. It requires ongoing effort, self-awareness, and a willingness to grow and change together. Healing emotional dysfunction in a relationship can be a challenging process, but it’s essential for building a healthy and fulfilling partnership,’ wrote Therapist Israa Nasir.

Tips to overcome this issue:

Create conflict-free zones: In a relationship, we should create conflict-free zones . Both partners must agree to steer clear of certain discussions till they are both ready to have it.

Apologise and forgive: Learning to own the mistakes made by us and apologise to the partner when they are hurt are crucial. We should also be ready to forgive them for their mistakes.

Constructive feedback: Instead of getting into extreme criticism about the partner, we should indulge in constructive feedback where we can point out the places that they need to work on. We should also be open to receiving constructive feedback from their end.

Couples’ activity: Doing things together that we both enjoy can create more space for emotional connection and intimacy.

Identify root causes: Understanding the root causes – unresolved trauma, unmet needs, past experiences – helps in addressing the problems better and understanding each other, leading to more emotional connection.