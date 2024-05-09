Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower today. . This marks the fifth consecutive day of decline. As per market experts, ongoing elections, weak Q4 results, rising crude prices, persistent FII selling all influenced investors.

BSE Sensex closed at 72,404, down 1,062 points or 1.45 per cent. NSE Nifty settled below the crucial 22,000-mark at 21,958, down 345 points or 1.55 per cent. The indices hit intraday lows of 72,334 (down 1,132 points) and 21,932.4 (down 370 points), respectively. The India VIX, a measure of volatility, which reached a 52-week high of 19, indicating fear within the market.

Top gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, M&M, Bajaj Auto, and SBI. Top losers were L&T, Asian Paints, ITC, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, and Sun Pharma.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index declined 2 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap index erased 2.4 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty FMCG, Metal, Pharma, and Realty indices shed over 2 per cent each. The Nifty Auto index was the sole winner, up 0.8 per cent.