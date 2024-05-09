Teen dies after eating chicken shawarma, stall owners arrested

In Mumbai, a distressing incident unfolded as a young man lost his life after consuming chicken shawarma, leading to the arrest of two food stall owners. The victim, 19-year-old Prathamesh Bhokse, purchased the meal from a local stall in Trombay on May 3.

Prathamesh began experiencing severe abdominal pain and vomiting the next day, prompting a visit to a nearby municipal hospital. Despite initial medical attention, his condition did not improve, leading his family to transfer him to KEM Hospital on May 5.

After being treated at KEM Hospital and initially sent home, Prathamesh’s health worsened, prompting his readmission to the hospital on May 7. Hospital officials, concerned about the circumstances, contacted the police, resulting in the filing of an FIR against unidentified individuals under Sections 336 and 273 of the Indian Penal Code. Tragically, Prathamesh Bhokse succumbed to his condition on May 8, leading to the arrest of Anand Kamble and Ahmed Sheikh, the operators of the food stall, on charges including culpable homicide under Section 304 of the IPC.