Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The Indian Army has killed three terrorists in an encounter in the Redwani Payeen area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The Army said that the operation which started on the intervening night of May 6-7, ended after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours.

‘A Joint Operation, that commenced on the intervening night of 6-7 May in general area Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 3 terrorists have been eliminated along with recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem. The Chinar Corps remains committed to maintaining peace and tranquility in Kashmir,’ said Chinar Corps, Indian Army, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday, two terrorists, including wanted terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba Basit Dar, were killed in an encounter in the area. The third terrorist was killed in the Redwani Payeen area on Wednesday.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation to trace the gunmen involved in the attack on the convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the Poonch sector on May 4.One IAF officer, Vikky Pahade, was killed and four others injured after their convoy was targeted.